Tourist spots to be opened in September across Andhra Pradesh

All the tourist areas are seen empty due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the state. However, Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas said visitors would be allowed in the tourist areas from the first week of September. Speaking at the secretariat on Tuesday, he said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch the new tourism policy on the 20th of this month. It has been revealed that the foundation stone for the 'Prasad' scheme will be laid soon at the Simhachalam Temple.

He said that CM Jagan will launch Kondapalli Fort and Bapu museums. It has been revealed that a Buddha Museum and Meditation Center will be set up at Thotlakonda. On the other hand, it is reported that YSR Sports Awards will be presented to athletes who have won medals at the national level. Avanti said three international stadiums would be set up in the state on a PPP basis.

It is reported that the tourism sector has incurred losses of over ₹12 crore due to coronavirus pandemic, and it is scheduled to start in Augut 1 across the state.

Officials are planning to ensure ssocial distancing is maintained at all tourist places. However, it remained to be seen will the tourism be started on September 1.