Trading resumes in Guntur Mirchi Yard

Guntur: Trading activity has been revived in Asia’s biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard on Monday after summer vacation. According to the mirchi yard officials, the yard received 29,701 bags of various varieties of red chilli stocks on Monday. The traders purchased 25,059 bags of various varieties of red chilli stocks from the farmers in the yard. Farmers from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Bapatla and Palnadu districts brought their red chillies stocks to the yard for sale.

At present 4,642 bags of red chilli stocks are available in the yard. At present Teja variety of red chilli is being sold at Rs 24,000 per quintal, 273 variety is being sold at Rs 22,500, Super Ten variety at Rs 21,500, and 341 variety of red chillies being sold at Rs 20,000 per quintal.

The traders are not offering better prices for inferior quality of chillies. Unseasonal rains, pest attacks damaged the quality of chillies during this season. As a result, the traders suffered losses. Same price is expected to continue for some more days.