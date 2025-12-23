Tradition to meet science at Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan

Tirupati: The temple town of Tirupati is set to turn into a hub of scientific dialogue as it prepares to host the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS), a national platform dedicated to connecting India’s traditional knowledge systems with modern science and technology. Organised by Vijnana Bharati, the four-day convention will be held at the National Sanskrit University from December 26 to 29, with a focus on taking science closer to society through regional languages and indigenous perspectives.

The Sammelan will open with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat as the chief guest at the inaugural session, alongside Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Dr Shamika Ravi, and Secretary of the Science and Technology Council Abhay Karandikar will take part in the valedictory session.

Bringing together leading voices from India and abroad, the event will feature addresses by eminent scientists and academicians such as former CSIR Director General Dr Shekhar Mande, former DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, National Innovation Foundation Director Arvind Ranade, and Purdue University (USA) Professor Alok Chaturvedi.

Directors of IITs, heads of premier research institutions, and vice chancellors of universities will also participate in discussions covering a broad spectrum of scientific and technological themes.

At the heart of the Sammelan is the idea of bridging classical Indian knowledge traditions with contemporary scientific inquiry. The convention seeks to promote the exchange of ideas in Bharatiya regional languages, integrate natural and spiritual sciences, and encourage young minds to pursue creativity rooted in India’s intellectual heritage. It will also showcase grassroots innovations, highlight recent Indian scientific achievements, and examine how traditional knowledge can offer solutions to present-day global challenges.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vijnana Bharati national secretary Kompella Subbaraya Sastri said the Sammelan represents “a vibrant confluence of researchers, technologists, policymakers and practitioners,” deliberating on areas such as traditional medicine, metallurgy, biodiversity, linguistics, consciousness studies and quantum technologies through a Bharatiya epistemic framework (Loka-Parampara).

The Tirupati edition marks a milestone for BVS, as it will be the seventh edition of the Sammelan and the first to be hosted in South India. Previous editions have laid the groundwork for deeper engagement between traditional practices and modern scientific approaches, an objective that remains central to this year’s meet.

Over the four days, the Sammelan will host a range of programmes, including an Indian Science Cultural Programme, interactive sessions with scientists, a science book fair, science magic shows, and a BVS expo.

Student and youth-led demonstrations reflecting sustained work in traditional and modern scientific domains will also be featured.

Around 1,500 delegates are expected to attend, making the Tirupati Sammelan a significant national effort to reimagine science communication through India’s own knowledge traditions.