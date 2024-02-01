Traffic advisory issued in Eluru amid YS Jagan's meeting in Eluru

In view of the visit of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh State YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Eluru District Eluru on 03.02.2024, motorists are being informed in advance about the matter of diversion of vehicles at the following places so that the motorists do not face any inconvenience.

Motorists going towards Vijayawada and Chennai from Vizag

1. Diversion at Katthi Pudi Junction.

Via Gollaporu-Kakinada-Amalapuram-Chichinada-Bridge-Narsapuram-Mogultur-Machilipatnam

2. Diversion at Peravali/Siddhanta.

Penugonda-Palakollu via Narasapuram Mogalthur

3. Diversion at Tudepalligudem/Tanuku.

Bhimavaram Narsapuram-Mogalthur – Via Losari Bridge

II. Motorists traveling from Vizag towards Hyderabad

1. Diversion at Devarapalli.

Via Devarapalli - Gopalapuram - Koyyalagudem - Janga Reddy Gudem - Jeelugumilli - Ashwarao Peta - Satthupalli Aira - Khammam

2. From Tadepalligudem

Nallajarla - Koyyalagudem-T.P. Goodem - Cumin.

3. Mallampu at Narayanapuram

III. Motorists heading towards Vizag from Nellore

1. Diversion at Ongole

Via Tovagunta - Bapatla - Cheerala - Raypalle - Avanigadda - Machilipatnam - Chinchinada - Rajolu - Amalapuram - Kakinada

2. Diversion at Enike Padu.

100' Road- Machilipatnam Highway

3. Diversion at Hanuman Junction.

Nujiveedu - Ramannapet Adda Road - Dharmajigudem.

IV. Motorists heading towards Vizag from Hyderabad

1. At Surya Peta.

2. At Chillakallu

Aira-Ashwaraopeta - via Devarapalli

3. At Ibrahimpatnam

Mylavaram - Thiruvuru - V.N. Via Banjara - Sattupalli

Eluru DSP E Srinivasulu informed through the press that in the context of the visit of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the vehicles should travel by other routes than through Eluru, and the motorists should observe the diversion and cooperate with the measures taken by the police.