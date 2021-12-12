Traffic allowed on Penna bridge from Monday: MLA Sudheer Reddy

Kadapa: Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudheer Reddy on Saturday inspected the ongoing repair works on Penna river bridge, which was damaged in the recent heavy rains.

The MLA went to Gudem Cheruvu village located in around 3 km from Jammalamadugu town by walk to inspect the ongoing repair works of bridge. After inspecting the progress of works, the MLA said that traffic would be restored from Monday on bridge from Monday. In the first phase, autos would be allowed for the convenience of public reaching the destinations.

"I hope heavy vehicles would be allowed on the bridge soon," he said. Meanwhile officials gearing up efforts for allowing traffic on the bridge at Kamalapuram in coming week. It may be recalled that two days ago, a 60-year-old man was washed away in the swirling waters while crossing Papagni river while crossing it at Duggayapalle village of Valluru mandal. In the same incident two persons were rescued by the locals.

Two bridges, one is constructed on Penna River at Jammalamadugu town on NH-16 and other one on Papagni river in Kamalapuram were damaged due to flash floods on November 19 in the district. To prevent mishaps on the bridges, the administration completely detained vehicular traffic on Kadapa-Tadiparthi NH-16. The bridge connects Mudhanuru, Pulivendula, Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant(RTPP), Tadiparthi and Anantapur. Movement of public and vehicular traffic restricted between Kamalapuram and surrounding villages on Papagni bridge as it developed cracks.