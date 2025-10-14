Traffic chaos as heavy rain lashes Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Heavy rain lashed Vijayawada and several parts of the erstwhile Krishna district on Monday, throwing normal life out of gear and once again exposing the city’s poor drainage infrastructure.

The sudden downpour which began in the morning and continued till evening caused severe waterlogging across major roads and residential areas, creating hardships for commuters and pedestrians alike. According to official data, Krishna district recorded 42 mm of rainfall, with an average of 1.6 mm across the region. Key junctions including Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road), Benz Circle, Gunadala, Padavala Revu, Ramavarappadu Ring, Mogalrajapuram, Ajit Singh Nagar, and One Town were heavily inundated, resulting in long traffic snarls.

Low-lying areas near the railway underbridge and Eluru Road also witnessed flooding, severely hampering evening traffic flow. Commercial activities were hit as shopkeepers in major business zones reported a sharp drop in customers. Several establishments were forced to shut early as rainwater entered their premises.

The road near Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic—from Mother Teresa Junction to Nirmala High School Junction—was completely waterlogged, submerging two-wheelers and blocking traffic. The lack of a proper drainage system caused rainwater and household wastewater to overflow onto the streets.

Traffic congestion from Benz Circle to Ramavarappadu Ring on the National Highway added to public woes. Although Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials deployed motors to drain water temporarily, residents demanded a permanent solution. Further, they alleged that even moderate rainfall results in flooding every year.

Citizens urged the civic body to expedite stormwater drain works and ensure effective measures to prevent flooding during future rains.