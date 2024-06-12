Traffic restrictions in place in Vijayawada amid Chandrababu's swearing-in as CM today

As Chandrababu Naidu prepares to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, preparations are in full swing in Vijayawada for his swearing-in ceremony. The event is expected to be attended by famous politicians from all over the country, film celebrities, VVIPs, activists, and fans. The entire area of Kesarapally has been beautified for the grand ceremony.

In anticipation of the influx of TDP cadres, fans, and leaders from Hyderabad, traffic restrictions have been imposed on the Vijayawada National Highways. The authorities have set up diversions in all three ways to ensure a smooth flow of traffic for the leaders and people coming to Kesarapally.

Diversions have been put in place on key routes:

Route No. 1 - Visakha to Chennai: Vehicles traveling from Visakha to Chennai are being diverted from Kathipudi towards Ongole. The first diversion will lead drivers through Nandigama, Vaira, Satthupalli, Jangareddygudem, Devarapalli, and Gammon Bridge towards Visakha.

Route No. 2 - Chennai to Visakha: Vehicles coming from the Ongole side will be diverted towards Visakha via Raypalle, Machilipatnam, Narasapuram, Amalapuram, Kakinada, and Kathipudi. Those coming from the Budampadu direction will also be diverted towards Visakha through Tenali, Puligadda, Machilipatnam, Narasapuram, Kakinada, and Kathipudi.

Route No. 3 - Visakha to Hyderabad: Diversions have been implemented at five places on this route. Vehicles coming from Rajahmundry will be diverted via Ramavarappadu, Mylavaram, Nujiveedu, Hanuman Junction, Eluru Bypass towards Hyderabad. Vehicles coming from Bhimadolu will be redirected through Dwarakathirumala, Kamavarapukota, Chintalapudi towards Khammam. Vehicles coming from Eluru Bypass will have two diversion options, one via Jangareddygudem, Ashwaraopeta, Khammam and the other via Chintalapudi and Satthupalli towards Hyderabad. Further, vehicles coming through Hanuman Junction will be diverted towards Hyderabad via Nujiveedu, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam, and Nandigama.

Route No. 4 - Hyderabad to Visakha: Diversions have been set up at four points along this route.