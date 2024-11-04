Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives Due to Electric Shock

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Four young men died on the spot from an electric shock while putting up flex banners in Tadiparru village, Undrajavaram Mandal of East Godavari district. This tragedy took place early hours of Monday. The young men were setting up banners for the statue unveiling of Sardar Papanna Goud when the tragic accident happened.

The deceased were identified as Bolla Veerraju (25), Kashagani Krishna (23), Pamarthi Nagendra (25), and Marisetti Manikantha Peddayya (29). They received a fatal electric shock when a flex banner they were installing touched nearby power lines. Locals quickly stopped the power supply and attempted to rescue them, but the four died instantly. One other person was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at Tanuku Area Hospital.

Police arrived at the scene to investigate the accident. The sudden deaths of the four men have cast a shadow of grief over the village.

The Sardar Papanna Goud statue unveiling event had been marked by prior disputes, leading to tensions between two groups in the village. With the intervention of Minister Kandula Durgesh, District Collector P. Prasanthi, RDO Rani Susmitha, and other officials, the issues were eventually resolved, and the unveiling was scheduled for Monday with arrangements underway. Sadly, this tragic incident occurred during the preparations.

The tragic deaths of the young men have left the parents in tears, and the whole village of Tadiparru is filled with sorrow amidst what was supposed to be a celebratory event for the statue unveiling.

Just four days earlier, two people died, and over ten others are still hospitalized following a lightning strike at a firecracker manufacturing site in the same Mandal.