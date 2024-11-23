Tragic Road Accident in Anantapur District Claims Four Lives

A devastating road accident occurred on [insert date] at Talagasupalle in the Garladinne mandal, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to eight others. An RTC bus collided with an auto rickshaw carrying agricultural laborers returning from work.

The crash led to the immediate casualties of Ranjamanamma and Bala Gaddayya, who succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Two additional victims, D. Nagamma and N. Nagamma, tragically lost their lives while en route to the hospital.

Reports from the police indicate that the auto was transporting 12 agricultural laborers from Nellutla village of Kutluru mandal when it was struck by the RTC bus coming from the opposite direction.

The injured passengers are currently receiving medical treatment at the Anantapur Government Hospital. District Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Venkateswara have visited the site to oversee the ongoing investigation.

In a significant development, the RTC bus driver has been taken into custody as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.