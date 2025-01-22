Tragic Road Accident in Karnataka Involving Students from Kurnool District

A road accident happened in Karnataka. Students from Mantralayam, Kurnool district, were traveling in a vehicle when it turned over. Sadly, the driver and three students died.

What happened: On Tuesday night, the students were going to Hampi in Karnataka. Their vehicle was near Sindhanur when it flipped over. The driver, Shiva, and three students, Abhilash, Haivadhan, and Sujendra, died. Some other students got hurt and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

CM Chandrababu Shows Sympathy: AP Chief Minister Chandrababu was very sad about the accident. He told the officials to make sure the injured students get proper treatment. He also gave his condolences to the families of the students who died and promised to help them.

Ministers Lokesh and Ramprasad Reddy Feel Sad: AP Minister Nara Lokesh was also sad about the accident. He asked officials to help the injured students and said the government would support the families of the victims.

Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy also shared his sadness and made sure the injured students would get better treatment. He too gave his condolences to the families of those who passed away.