Tragic Road Accident Near Palamaneru Kills Five

A serious road accident occurred on the outskirts of Palamaneru in Chittoor district today, resulting in five fatalities. The collision involved a car colliding from behind with a lorry parked on the national highway.

The impact was severe, causing the death of two men and three women travelling in the car, who died instantly. Local residents quickly informed the police, who arrived promptly to carry out rescue operations. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

According to police reports, the speeding car struck the stationary lorry, leading to the vehicle's complete destruction. The deceased have been identified as residents of Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The police stated that the victims were en route to Tirumala for a Darshan when the accident occurred.