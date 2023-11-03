Train passengers urged not to hang bags to alarm chain

Vijayawada: With transition from conventional ICF coaches to LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches in Express and Passenger trains, the earlier alarm chain in conventional coaches was dispensed away with and replaced with passenger emergency alarm signalling device (PEASD) or alarm chain pulling device (red knob like device) in LHB coaches.

It is observed that the passengers are hanging their personal belongings like luggage, mobile phones and other things to the alarm chain pulling devices.

Due to such instances, an alarm chain pulling device (red knob like device) is being dislocated leading to alarm chain pulling (ACP) unknowingly and further causing heavy detentions of Express and Passenger trains in mid line sections.

The railway officials appealed to the passengers to refrain from hanging any personal objects or belongings to the alarm chain pulling device in coaches which is directly affecting the run time and punctuality of the trains.

The passengers are also appealed not to resort to ACP for unnecessary and frivolous reasons, thereby inconveniencing the rest of travellers. The passengers should remember an alarm chain system has been devised by the Railways to stop the train in a crisis only. Resorting to alarm chain pulling in unnecessary circumstances is a punishable offence under Section 141 of the Railways Act, 1989 with a fine of Rs 1,000 or imprisoned for one year or both.

In the Vijayawada Division alone, the numbers of incidents of ACP in the current year are 2,159. Such incidents are causing inconvenience to rail passengers and also affecting train operations.