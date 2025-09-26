Trained women to be placed in garment industries

Vijayawada: BC welfare minister S Savitha said that the state government is actively working to provide employment for women trained in tailoring by placing them in various garment industries across the state.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Battula Balaramakrishna on the sixth day of the Assembly session on Thursday, minister Savitha said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has always been committed to women’s empowerment and aims to nurture entrepreneurs from every household. She recalled that inspired by N T Rama Rao, several welfare schemes are being implemented for women.

Criticising the previous government, she alleged that between 2019 and 2024, women’s welfare was completely neglected. However, after Chandrababu returned to power, renewed emphasis is being placed on women’s upliftment.

As part of this, under the aegis of the AP BC Cooperative Finance Corporation, free tailoring training programmes are being conducted for women in 2025–26 to support their livelihoods. The program provides 90 days of training, after which women receive free sewing machines and certificates. Minister Savita said the initiative has been successful, with women expressing satisfaction over the training. Attendance is being monitored through a Facial Recognition System (FRS). She further added that the government is working in collaboration with AP Skill Development Corporation to ensure employment for trainedwomen. Talks are being held with garment industry managements to secure jobs for those completing training, she informed the House.