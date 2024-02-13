  • Menu
Training classes held for election staff

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena speaking at the training classes for election officials held in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Chief Electoral Officer M K Meena says about 300 people will be trained as AROs for conducting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Visakhapatnam: Training classes for the election personnel commenced in Visakhapatnam Andhra University Chemical Engineering block on Monday.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena attended as chief guest and inaugurated the training classes.

District collector A Mallikarjuna, joint collectors, AROs of 13 districts, parliamentary and Assembly constituencies were present in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Kumar Meena said that keeping the general elections in view, training is being given to the election staff.

He said about 300 people would be trained as AROs for conducting Lok Sabha elections and for Assembly elections.

He exhorted the officers to discharge their duties with thorough awareness and highlighted the crucial role of AROs in conducting the polls in a smooth manner. “New guidelines issued by the Election Commission should be followed by the election officers despite their experience in the earlier polls,” Mukesh Kumar Meena said.

Further, the CEO said the training classes would be continued till February 16 from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm daily. The training will be given to 1,000 staff across the state in three phases.

