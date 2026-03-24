Training for census field trainers begins in Chittoor

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar said that the Census 2027 programme should be conducted in a transparent and systematic manner across the district. He addressed a training programme for field trainers from Kuppam, Palamaneru and Nagari divisions as part of the Census implementation process on Monday. The training sessions are being conducted from March 23 to 25.

In his address, the Collector explained that the census exercise will be carried out in two phases as per the directions of the Central government. The first phase will include House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) along with layout mapping, while the second phase will focus on population enumeration.

He said the ongoing training programme aims to provide detailed guidance on conducting household data collection at the field level. The trainers had earlier undergone training as master trainers at the AP Human Resource Development Institute in Mangalagiri. They will now train enumerators and supervisors at the mandal level on census procedures.

The Collector directed officials of various departments to ensure that the training sessions are completed without any shortcomings and that all staff clearly understand the census process. Master trainers B Muni Chandra and Dr A Hemalatha served as resource persons during the programme.