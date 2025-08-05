Training for tribal women to help earn livelihood

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi said that a training programme will be organised soon to improve the livelihood of tribal self-help group women. On Monday, along with joint collector P Dhatri Reddy, she inspected the products made by some tribal women from bamboo sticks at the Collectorate. She said that the administration wants to start training in Puli Ramanna Gudem for the handicraft artisan who make dolls from bamboo sticks in Puli Ramanna Gudem and Kotaramachandrapuram villages of Buttaigudem mandal.

The district collector and joint collector spoke to the concerned tribal women on this matter. She said that 45 days of training will be provided to the tribal women who make bamboo products and necessary loans will be provided. In addition, the products made by them will be connected to the ONDC online market facility so that they can sell them online. Their products are encouraged to be sold at various exhibitions held in the state.

DRDA PD R Vijayaraju and others were present at the event.