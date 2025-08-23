Live
Training prog on cancer prevention held
Kurnool: A training programme on cancer prevention under the NCD 4.0 initiative was conducted at the Government Medical College, for medical officers working in urban and primary health centers on Friday. The programme aimed to enhance awareness and early detection skills to strengthen cancer control at the grassroots level.
Medical College Principal Dr Chitti Narasamma, emphasized that awareness is the first step in preventing cancer. She stated the disease can be effectively controlled if identified in its early stages, highlighting the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment. State Cancer Institute Director Dr Prakash added that early detection enables patients to lead normal lives after treatment and stressed that while cancer affects an individual, its impact is felt across entire family. He instructed medical officers to refer suspected cases to the State Cancer Hospital, Kurnool, for consultation at OP No. 222 every Tuesday and Thursday.