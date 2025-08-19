Training session on VLSI, layout inaugurated

Bhimavaram: Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous), a part of the Dr BV Raju Foundation and Sri Vishnu Educational Society has inaugurated a week-long hands-on training programme on VLSI and Layout Fundamentals with Cadence Virtuoso. The programme, which began on Monday and will run until August 22, is a collaboration between the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Epical Layouts, Chennai. The training is also supported by the MeitY–C2S Program and C-DAC Bangalore.

In his inaugural address, Principal Dr Mangam Venu highlighted the growing importance of VLSI technology in modern electronics and the rising demand for skilled professionals in the semiconductor industry.

Industry experts from Epical Layouts, Senior Layout Engineers Jagadeesh Babu and Mohanraj, are the resource persons for the training. They will provide students with insights into the latest industry developments, practical applications, and career opportunities in VLSI design.

College Vice-principal Prof M Srilakshmi encouraged students to actively participate to bridge the gap between their academic knowledge and industry practices.

According to Prof M Dileep, convener and Head of the ECE Department, the programme’s main goal is to provide students with practical experience through hands-on sessions, case studies, and expert interactions. A total of 58 students and faculty members from the ECE and EEE departments are participating in the programme. R&D Coordinator Prof N Padmavathi and others also participated.