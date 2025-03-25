Transgenders demand stern punishment to murder accused

Vizianagaram: The transgender community in North Andhra has been deeply shaken by the brutal murder of Deepu, a transgender woman from Anakapalli. A protest rally was organised here and they demanded justice for the community.

On March 19, Deepu was murdered by Durga Prasad alias Bunny, her live-in partner in Anakapalli. The accused chopped her body into three parts and disposed them of in different locations. Following an investigation, police confirmed Durga Prasad as accused and launched proceedings against him.

In response, the Helping Hands Hijra Association led by Founder-President Kondababu and secretaries Dawada Meenakumari and Sravanthi on Monday organised a protest march in Vizianagaram from YSR Junction to the Collectorate.

They submitted a petition demanding strict punishment for Durga Prasad, a fast-track court trial and denial of interim bail to the accused. They urged the government to provide compensation to Deepu’s family and establish a Transgender Protection Cell for swift investigations in similar cases.

They called for a counseling centre under the Women’s Police Station to raise awareness about transgender issues. The community insisted that the government respond to crimes against trans people.