Transport minister vows to take RTC on path of profits

Visakhapatnam: The new government will bring necessary reforms in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and lead it on the path of profits, said minister for transport, sports and youth services M Ramprasad Reddy.

Participating as chief guest at the appreciation meeting of employees organised at Maddilapalem bus stand premises on Monday, the minister said that workers and passengers are like two eyes of the organisation. He emphasised that the corporation would provide medical insurance to the workers and provide better services to the passengers.

The transport minister added that the RTC has made a lot of progress following the hard work and efforts made by the workers. It has been providing better services to the passengers no matter how many difficulties they have faced. There would be expansion in cargo and courier services to earn profits and importance would be given to the trade policies, he mentioned. The minister revealed that a total of 1,400 new services have been made available across the state.

As part of the programme, three super luxury inter-district buses, recently purchased at a cost of Rs.1.2 crore, were flagged off. A sapling was planted in the premises.

Later, awards were given to 20 people, who rendered best services as drivers, conductors, personnel from the vigilance and security departments. East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, RTC regional manager A Appalaraju and other officials and workers were present.