Travels extends Rs.40 L financial aid to bus victims

Kurnool: Police suspect the involvement of third vehicle in the recent bus fire accident that claimed the lives of 19 passengers. In the wee hours of October 24, the Bengaluru bound sleeper bus ran over a bike, which had already met with an accident at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district.

As the bike was caught underneath the bus and was being dragged along with the bus, it’s fuel tank cap opened leading to the burst. Subsequently bus caught fire. There were 44 passengers in the bus and several managed to escape.

According to police, the skid marks of the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus were found slightly ahead of the spot where the two-wheeler initially fell killing its rider on the spot, suggesting that the motorbike had moved a little further after the first impact.

”The difference in the skid mark position of the bike indicates that another vehicle could have hit it before the bus ran over it,” Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil told PTI. He said that the police are investigating to determine whether a third vehicle was involved in this accident.(PTI)

Hans News Service Kurnool

Themanagement of Vemuri Kaveri Travels extended a financial aid of Rs 40 lakh to the victims of the tragic bus accident that occurred near Chinnatekur on October 24. The financial assistance was provided as a compassionate gesture towards the families of those who lost their lives and those who sustained injuries in the mishap.

The cheques were formally handed over to minister for industries T G Bharath, in the presence of district collector Dr A Siri, superintendent of police Vikrant Patil, joint collector Noorul Kumar and Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy at the collector’s chamber on Thursday morning. Representatives of Kaveri Travels personally handed over the cheques to the officials, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the victims’ families during this difficult time.

Nineteen passengers — including 17 adults and 2 children — lost lives in the accident while several others were injured. In line with humanitarian concern and corporate responsibility, the travel company announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the four passengers who sustained serious injuries.

With this initiative, the management of Vemuri Kaveri Travels expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and assured continued cooperation with district authorities. District officials appreciated the gesture of the travel company, noting that such proactive support helps ease the distress of affected families and strengthens the culture of corporate accountability in public transport operations.