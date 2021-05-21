Trial on gate lifting of Polavaram project begins

Polavaram (West Godavari): The engineering giant Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd launched the lifting of the gates of multipurpose Polavaram Irrigation Project here on Friday, according to a communiqué from the company headquarters. The engineers on a trial basis lifted six gates up to 40 metres. It may be recalled that the engineers have constructed 42 gates out of the total of 48 gates of the project. They have also arranged 84 hydraulic cylinders to those 42 gates.

The engineers have fitted 17 power packs to the gates which would help to lift two gates. The engineers said that power packs would be fitted and kept in lift mode to all the 42 gates by the next monsoon to enable them to release the flood water through spillway. Engineer 'n' chief Narayana Reddy, Chief engineer Sudhakar Babu, superintending engineer Narasimha Murthy, MEIL vice-president Rangarajan, general manager Satish Babu were present on the site.