Triangular contest likely on cards in MLC polls

Tirupati: As polling in the MLC elections seems inevitable both political parties and the official machinery are putting in their efforts on the election process. While the parties are busy in the final round of discussions to finalise the candidates, officials are holding meetings to finalise the electoral rolls.

Triangular contest appears to be a certainty for the graduates and teachers' constituencies with YSRCP, TDP and Progressive Democratic Front candidates remaining in the fray. The candidates of YSRCP and TDP for teachers' constituency are yet to be announced. Still anticipating the ticket, Pernati Shyam Prasad Reddy (YSRCP), Kancharla Srikanth (TDP) and Meegada Venkateswar Reddy (PDF) have already launched their campaign from the graduates' constituency. It is learnt that YSRCP may field Chandrasekhar Reddy as its candidate for this seat. PDF has already fielded Babu Reddy.

The last date for the enrolment of new voters has also closed on Monday. The final list of voters will be released in the next few days by the officials.

Meanwhile, the official machinery has been making all arrangements to finalise the polling centres, making last minute changes in the centres if any, finalising the staff list to conduct the polls among other things.



On Saturday, district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Civic Chief Anupama Anjali and DRO M Srinivasa Rao held a meeting with representatives of political parties. He said the final list of voters will be readied by February 23. He said that auxiliary polling stations will be set up where the number of voters has crossed 1200.

During the meeting, the left parties demanded suspension of Regional Joint Director of School Education Prathap Reddy alleging that he has been distributing gift boxes to the teachers in support of ruling party candidates in East and West Rayalaseema constituencies.