Tribal development govt priority, says minister

Ongole: Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy affirmed the government’s commitment to tribal development during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Tribal Employees Association held at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole on Sunday.

The minister said that despite financial challenges, the state government ensures timely salary payments to all employees on the first of every month. He said that the eligible pensioners are receiving their pensions on the first of each month. He announced that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has shown special interest in tribal welfare, initiating a pension scheme for tribals at the age of 50.

He said that the TRICOR loans will be revived from the next financial year to economically empower all tribals. He informed that the NDA government plans to provide Rs 4 lakh for the construction of a house for tribals. He said that free accommodation and training are being provided to 5,000 SC and ST candidates preparing for DSC exams.

The Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao emphasised the importance of remembering leaders who worked for tribal welfare. He mentioned that Yanadis, a tribal community, predominantly reside in the Ongole constituency.

The MLA promised to provide identity cards to Yanadis who depend on hunting for a livelihood. He ensured pensions, house sites, and employment opportunities for eligible individuals. He said that he would allocate funds for basic amenities in hostels, and promised to improve infrastructure for residents along the Pothuraju Kaluva.

District President of the Tribal Employees’ Association Dr Balaji Nayak, member of the National ST Commission Jatoth Hussain Nayak, and various tribal welfare officials and public representatives attended the programme.