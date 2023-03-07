Tribal woman delivers baby in forest

A tribal woman gave birth to a child in the middle of the forest while she was being rushed to the hospital on a bike. The incident took place on Monday at Palamamidi village under Anjali Sanivaram panchayat in Chintapalli mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. About 30 families are living in this village and all of them belong to the Kondu tribe.





The pregnant woman, Sidari Devi, was being taken on a motorbike from Palamamidi to the PHC for her second delivery on Monday when the delivery took place midway and the 22-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy. Then Devi and her family members reached Mandebandha village, which has road access and informed the ambulance.





Later, she was taken to Tajangi Hospital in an ambulance. Doctors said that mother and child are healthy. Devi said when she went to a government hospital last week, the doctors tested her and told that there is still time for delivery. So, she came to her native village (Palamamidi). But on Monday morning, after she developed sudden pains, she had to be taken on a bike on a hilly path in an emergency, family members said. Girijana Sangham mandal leader Korra Prasad said that due to lack of road facilities, tribals are living in miserable conditions. Stating that many people lost their lives because of the non-availability of timely medical treatment in the absence of roads, he demanded the officials to provide the village with road facilities immediately.



