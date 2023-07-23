Tribals drinking muddy water

RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT): In the Kodagadu village of Munchangi Puttu mandal under the Paderu division of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the tribals have run out of drinking water. There is no protected water, at least there is no water in the streams and canals. The tribal women are carrying the muddy water that has changed color due to the floods in containers for drinking water needs.

The incidents in the Alluri district are a clear indication that even after 75 years of independence of the country, the conditions in the tribal villages are miserable. Scenes of people being taken to drink muddy water overflowing from the rains were seen on social media on Sunday. Devipatnam mandal resident Ch Venkatarayudu said that if their health gets damaged due to drinking this water, they will not be able to get medical services, because of miserable conditions in tribal areas.