Tribals intensify agitation against thermal power plant
Srikakulam : Tribals and farmers have intensified agitation against the proposed Thermal power plant (TPP) at Vennelavalasa in Sarubujjili mandal of Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency.
Farmers and tribes of 20 mandals organised a massive agitation and meeting at Vennelavalasa village on Wednesday under the aegis of Aadivasi Samkshema Parishath (ASP).
On the occasion ASP State vice-president Vaba Yogi explained that thermal power plants are not feasible at present and so many developed countries have banned these plants due to pollution.
In Srikakulam also previously thermal plants were proposed at Beela in Sompeta and Kakarapalli in Santhabommali. But resistance by the locals forced the withdrawal of proposals.
Later, two more thermal plants were stopped at the proposal stage in Etcherla and Polaki mandals, Yogi explained.
He termed the decision to establish the thermal plant as a mindless and irresponsible attitude of the government and concerned MLA as well.
Thermal plants are posing a threat to all living beings as these plants release pollutants.
So many countries banned these plants. But in India, State governments allow these plants to obtain wrongful gains from the corporate sectors.
Yogi expressed serious concern over future water scarcity for the people as thermal plants require more quantity of water.
Around the spot of the proposed thermal plant, total 20 villages are situated in two mandals Sarubujjili and Burja and noted educational institutions like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayam, tribal welfare residential schools and colleges are also located.
Tribal associations, Left-oriented unions’ representatives A Suresh Dora, V Madhava Rao, K Dharma Rao and others explained negative impacts of thermal plants.