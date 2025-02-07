Tribals launch poster campaign against thermal plant

Srikakulam: Tribals are continuing their agitation against the proposed thermal power plant (TPP) at Vennelavalasa in Sarubujjili mandal in Amadalavalasa constituency.

They launched a wall poster campaign against the plant on Thursday explaining how these plants are harmful to living beings. Tribals of 20 villages gathered at Vennelavalasa village in Sarubujjili mandal under the aegis of Adavasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) and released wall posters.

On the occasion, ASP state vice president Vaba Yogi, Anti-Thermal Plant agitation committee chairman Suresh Dora explained the adverse impact on environment and living beings due to emissions from the thermal plants. They distributed the wall posters in Vennelavalasa and its surrounding villages on the occasion.