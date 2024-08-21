Tribals stage protest demanding electricity

Paderu (ASR District): Villagers from the Konda Dora tribe residing in the hilltop villages of Buriga and Chinna Konala in Rompalli Panchayat of Anantagiri mandal staged a unique protest holding torches demanding electricity in their villages.



About 250 tribal people live in these villages. They lamented that despite 78 years since independence, their villages remain engulfed in darkness.

In the past, their protests gained national attention, prompting the government to instruct relevant department officials to address the issue. On July 4th, electricity officials announced that they would provide electricity to these villages within 15 days. Although they installed electric poles and a transformer within the promised period, no power connection was provided.

Villager Shankara Rao said that this is a sign of the government’s negligence. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, borewells were dug to supply drinking water to these villages, but without electricity, water supply is impossible.

Rompelli Panchayat Ward member Somala Appala Raju expressed frustration, saying that villagers are forced to live by torchlight at night and face the constant threat of venomous creatures.Villagers Burga Pentayya and Konaparthi Simhachalam said that they have even submitted applications with caste certificates to electricity officials for the installation of individual meters, but there has been no progress.