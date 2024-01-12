Tribals submit petitions to ST Commission

Kakinada: State ST Commission Member Vaditya Shankar Naik said that a three-day tour of Mettu Chinta Girijanapuram, Pandavula Palem, Vanthada, and Pondurupaka tribal villages in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district was conducted.

He gave the details of his visit in a press conference organised at the JNTU-K guest house on Thursday. He said that 40 people are living in Girijanapuram village and these people in the hilly area are not receiving government welfare schemes properly.

He said that tribal welfare officers and mandal officers have been asked to solve their problems.

He said that the concerned authorities have been instructed to undertake welfare and development programmes for tribals. On Thursday, he received petitions from tribals at the JNTU-K Guest house and said that all these problems have been sent to the concerned authorities for resolution.

He said that a 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar is being erected in Vijayawada at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil it on January 19.

District Tribal Welfare Officer A Vijaya Shanthi, tribal leaders Bhanuchander, Dr Madhu, Narasimhulu, Mallesh, Hanuman Naik, and others were present.