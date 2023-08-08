Tributes paid to Gaddar

Guntur: Former Minister Nakka Anand Babu, TDP State Brahmana Sadhikara committee president Buchi Ram Prasad and TDP executive secretary Kanaparthi Srinivasa Rao paid tributes to revolutionary folk singer Gaddar by garlanding his portrait at Nakka Anand Babu’s residence here on Monday. They observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul. Nakka Anand Babu said with the death of Gaddar, the questioning tone fell silent. He said the death of the latter is a great loss to the revolutions and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved members of the family. TDP leaders Maddrala Myani, Chitti Babu, Borugadda Venkata Rao, Patibandla Balaram were present.