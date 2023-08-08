  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tributes paid to Gaddar

Former Minister Nakka Anand Babu paying tributes to revolutionary folk singer Gaddar in Guntur on Monday
x

Former Minister Nakka Anand Babu paying tributes to revolutionary folk singer Gaddar in Guntur on Monday

Highlights

Former Minister Nakka Anand Babu, TDP State Brahmana Sadhikara committee president Buchi Ram Prasad and TDP executive secretary Kanaparthi Srinivasa Rao paid tributes to revolutionary folk singer Gaddar by garlanding his portrait at Nakka Anand Babu’s residence here on Monday.

Guntur: Former Minister Nakka Anand Babu, TDP State Brahmana Sadhikara committee president Buchi Ram Prasad and TDP executive secretary Kanaparthi Srinivasa Rao paid tributes to revolutionary folk singer Gaddar by garlanding his portrait at Nakka Anand Babu’s residence here on Monday. They observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul. Nakka Anand Babu said with the death of Gaddar, the questioning tone fell silent. He said the death of the latter is a great loss to the revolutions and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved members of the family. TDP leaders Maddrala Myani, Chitti Babu, Borugadda Venkata Rao, Patibandla Balaram were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X