Tricolour flies vibrantly during TTD's R-Day feat Dog show thrills spectators
The TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy unfurled the national flag at TTD administrative building on Friday as part of the Republic Day celebrations and also received an attractive guard of honour presented by TTD vigilance wing.
TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy participated as Chief Guest while the AVSO Satish Kumar led the parade as commander.
After his inspiring address to the employees, the EO presented meritorious certificates and five grams silver dollar to 39 officials of various departments, 264 employees, two from SVIMS and seven from SVBC on the occasion.
The cultural programs included a resounding sankeertan and dance performance by students of SV college of Music and Dance.
Sniffer Dogs show -a star attraction
A display of skills by the Dogs of TTD vigilance wing - Leela,Indu,Tiger and Honey - remained a star attraction of the parade led by the dog squad incharge Ramana.
The dogs also showcased their skills in Group drill, detection of
explosives, silent drills,fire jumps,protecting goods,catching, running, etc. receiving huge applause from the participants.
JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, FA and CAO O Balaji, CE Nageswara Rao, DLO Veeraju, Additional CVSO Venkata Siva Kumar Reddy, CAuO Sesha Shailendra, CPRO Dr T Ravi and others were present.