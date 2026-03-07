Trishul and Damaru project gains pace at Kailasagiri

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner N Tej Bharath paid a field inspection at Kailasagiri to review the progress of the prestigious 65-feet Trishul and Damaru project being developed by the authority.

He inspected the works onsite along with officials and the engineering team.

The Commissioner directed the officials, engineers and staff to coordinate and expedite pending works so that the project becomes operational for visitors during the ensuing Ugadi festival.

He also instructed the forest department officials to take necessary measures to enhance greenery around the Trishul area by planting various attractive species and developing the surroundings aesthetically.

During the inspection, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, superintendent engineer Bhavani Shankar, DFO Sirisha, executive engineers JCP Singh and Ramaraju, contractors and other officials were present.