Truck overturned after hitting cows

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A truck overturned after hitting two cows in a road accident at Veerlankapalli junction in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday morning. Two cows died in this accident.

The police took the injured driver and cleaner to the hospital. The police said that this lorry was going from Mummidivaram of Konaseema district to Chhattisgarh with a load of coconuts. The owner of the cows claimed that the speeding lorry hit his cows.

