Live
- Familiar Telugu heroine to be part of ‘RC16’!
- Here is the reason why Deepika Padukone missed ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Comic Con event
- Youth ends life in Hyderabad after losing money in cricket betting
- PM Modi likely to inaugurate renovated Pragati Maidan complex on July 26
- Youth ends life in Hyderabad after losing money in cricket betting
- Puvvada inspects Prakash Nagar Check Dam in Khammam
- Yamuna water crosses danger mark. Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt. Guv
- UNESCO World Heritage sites in India can promote cultural tourism
- Justice Alok Aradhe takes charge as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court
- Guv Tamilisai clears air on entering poll fray
Truck overturned after hitting cows
Highlights
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A truck overturned after hitting two cows in a road accident at Veerlankapalli junction in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari...
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A truck overturned after hitting two cows in a road accident at Veerlankapalli junction in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday morning. Two cows died in this accident.
The police took the injured driver and cleaner to the hospital. The police said that this lorry was going from Mummidivaram of Konaseema district to Chhattisgarh with a load of coconuts. The owner of the cows claimed that the speeding lorry hit his cows.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS