Trucks carrying chicken waste to feed fish seized

Highlights

Cases booked against owners of 2 fish ponds following the directions of Collector K Vetri Selvi

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi has warned against using chicken waste as feed in fish ponds. She alerted the Bhimadolu tahsildar after receiving information that chicken waste was being transported in three lorries for feeding the fish in two ponds belonging to Ghanta Mohana Rao and Lanka Nani in Pedalingampadu village of Bhimadolu mandal on Monday.

She instructed the officials to seize the lorries and register cases against the owners of the ponds. Acting on the orders of the District Collector, a team consisting of officials from the departments of revenue, police and fisheries immediately swung into action and intercepted the trucks at Bhimadolu railway gate.

They seized 3 lorries and registered cases against Ghanta Mohana Rao and Lanka Nani. Bhimadolu tahsildar said that the chicken waste was buried in Bhimadolu dumping yard.

