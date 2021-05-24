TS blocks AP vehicles without e-pass

Vijayawada/Guntur: With Covid-19 lockdown being implemented in two Telugu states, the Telangana police are allowing only the vehicles having e-pass into the state at the highways and blocking the vehicles which do not have e-passes.

On Sunday, several vehicles coming from Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool districts towards Telangana were blocked by the Telangana police and sent back for not possessing e-pass. Unaware of the restrictions, a large number of people travelled on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway crossing Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district.

But, the Telangana police checked the vehicles and allowed only the vehicles having e-pass. The Andhra Pradesh police recently announced that e-pass must be obtained from the government for the inter-state travel. But, unaware of it, many people tried to enter Telangana via Suryapet and were sent back.

The case is same for the passengers of Guntur district. The Telangana police sent back the AP vehicles to Guntur district from the inter-state border.

Several hundred people disappointed with the restrictions of Telangana police and been trying to get the e-pass from the Andhra Pradesh government. Many people who wanted to attend urgent works in Hyderabad were disappointed with the restrictions by the TS government.

Vehicles coming from Guntur district were blocked by the Telangana police near Vadapalli inter-state check-post in Nalgonda district. The Telangana police sent back many vehicles to Guntur district for not having e-pass. Vehicles stranded for 1 km distance near Vadapalli check post.

The police officials counseled them and sent the AP vehicles back and requested them to get an e-pass for inter-state crossing.

On the other hand, there are allegations on some police officers that they have behaved very rudely with passengers and threatened to lathcharge if they do not go back to AP.

Some passengers protested over the behavior of the police at Vadapalli checkpost. Gurazala DSP B Mehar Jayaram Prasad said the police were strictly implementing the e-pass system.

A large number of vehicles were stranded also on Kurnool-Telangana highway on Sunday. The Telangana police blocked the vehicles passing from Kurnool district towards Hyderabad for not having e-pass.

On the other hand, ambulances were allowed to move towards Hyderabad. The Telangana High Court recently questioned the Telangana government for preventing the ambulances coming into the state from other states like Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for treatment in Hyderabad hospitals.