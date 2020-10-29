TSRTC says it has no enough buses to run in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The stalemate between the APSRTC and TSRTC continues with the latter claiming that it had not sufficient number of buses to ply as per the suggestion of the APSRTC.

It may be recalled that the bus services between the two Telugu states came to a standstill after the imposition of the lockdown in March. However, after lifting the lockdown, the bus services were not restored as the agreement between the two public transport corporations was lapsed.

The bone of contention was the number of kilometre to be plied by the two corporations in the two states.

Earlier, the APSRTC used to ply 2.60 lakh kilometre in Telangana and TSRTC used to run 1.66 lakh km in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana RTC officials proposed that the APSRTC should reduce its services by one lakh km in Telangana and the APSRTC could take inter-state permits to ply in those routes. The officials of the ASPRTC stated that they would reduce the bus services by 50,000 km and Telangana RTC could add the 50,000 km to run their fleet.

The APSRTC officials had even offered to reduce the bus services by one lakh km. In this backdrop, the TSRTC officials pointed out that they do not have sufficient number of buses to ply in Andhra Pradesh. They also suggested that the ASPRTC could run the buses between Hyderabad and Vijayawada only and they need not run the buses in the other routes in Telangana.