Tsunduru-Peddavadlapudi railway line inspected

Vijayawada: Madhavi, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) carried out an extensive inspection of the newly laid third railway line between Tsunduru and Peddavadlapudi in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway on Wednesday.

The inspection was aimed at assessing the line’s readiness for commissioning and verifying compliance with all prescribed safety standards.

Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), along with Branch Officers of Vijayawada Division, accompanied the CRS during the inspection.

Officials said that Madhavi’s detailed assessment and recommendations will be instrumental in the final approval process.

Once commissioned, the new third line is expected to enhance connectivity and streamline rail operations in the Vijayawada Division, contributing to greater efficiency and reduced congestion.