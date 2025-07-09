  • Menu
TTD AEO suspended for following other religious faith

TTD assistant executive officer A Rajasekhar Babu has been suspended for practising Christianity after it came to the notice of TTD that he attends local church prayers every Sunday in his hometown Puttur in Tirupati district.

The TTD said in its order that it is nothing but violation of TTD norms as he has not followed the code of conduct of the TTD as an employee of the organisation, and has acted irresponsibly as an employee representing a Hindu religious organisation.

After examining the report submitted by the TTD vigilance department and other evidence, departmental action was initiated against him as per the rules and he was suspended with immediate effect.

