TTD all set to issue Sarvadarshan tokens today due Vykuntha Dwara Darshans

TTD is ready to issue Sarva Darshan Tokens on Sunday to allow devotees to have darshan through Vaikuntha Dwaram for ten days starting from tomorrow. Tickets for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from January 2 to 11 will be issued from today at 93 special counters in nine centers in Tirupati. As many as 4.5 lakh slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be given at a time for ten days at the rate of 45,000 per day from 2 pm today.

TTD has made arrangements to continuously issue ten day tokens till completion. Arrangements have been made to know the ticket issue details from time to time through TTD website and SVBC. TTD officials have set up token issuing centers at Bhudevi Complex, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Indira Maidan, Vishnunivasam, Srinivasam, Jeevakona ZP High School, ZP High School in Seshadrinagar behind Emmarpally Police Station, Ramanaidu School in Bairagipatted, Govindarajaswamy Satras and Kaustubham rest house for locals in Tirumala.

On the other hand, TTD is making all the arrangements for the devotees who come during Vaikuntha Ekadashi. In anticipation of the high number of devotees, arrangements are being made to distribute food, drinking water, tea and coffee at Vaikuntam Q Complex, Narayangiri Sheds and other areas.