TTD Announces Release of January 2025 Seva Tickets and Special Darshan Quotas

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board has made an important announcement for devotees planning to visit Tirumala Srivari in January 2025. The board will release the Srivari Arjitha Seva Ticket Quota on October 19, 2023, at 10 AM. Devotees are encouraged to register online for the electronic dip of these service tickets, which will remain open until 10 AM on October 21.



Paid devotees who successfully secure a ticket must complete their payment by 12 noon on October 23, after which tickets will be allocated through a LuckyDip system. The seva tickets available for this allocation include slots for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara Seva, which will also be released online on October 22 at 10 AM.

In addition, TTD plans to release its January quota for virtual services on the same day, October 22, at 3 PM. Furthermore, the online availability of Srivari Angapradakshinam tokens will occur on October 23 at 10 AM, followed by the release of tickets for the Srivani Trust at 11 AM on the same day.

TTD will also release a quota of free special darshan tickets for the elderly, disabled individuals, and those with chronic illnesses on October 23 at 3 PM. The quota for special entrance darshan tickets for January 2025 will be made available on October 24 at 10 AM, along with the room quota for Tirumala and Tirupati, which will be released at 3 PM.

TTD advises all devotees to book Srivari Arjitha Darshan and Seva tickets through the official website to ensure a smooth and secure ticketing process.