TTD announces Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavams from April 5

TTD chairman BR Naidu has announced that the Sri Lodandarama swamy Brahmotsavams in Kadapa district will take place from April 5 to 15, showcasing a remarkable display of splendour.

The temple has recently undergone a Maha Samprokshan ceremony, performed according to scriptural guidelines. Alongside Naidu, JEO V. Veerabrahmam also participated in this auspicious event. Following the ritualistic golden flower procession, devotees were granted the opportunity to have darshan of the Lord.

In preparation for the festivities, BR Naidu inspected the venue designated for the Lord's wedding. He assured that comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure the celebrations proceed magnificently, in line with directives from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

During the review of the preparations, he confirmed that CM Chandrababu Naidu will present pearl thalambras during the Lord's wedding ceremony, scheduled for April 11.