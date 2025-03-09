Live
- Rajnath Singh calls for increased R&D in aerospace medicine
- TN: TVK to protest against arrest of Tamil fishermen
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our role model, not Aurangzeb who robbed country: Baba Ramdev
- Five PLFI Maoists arrested in Jharkhand’s Khunti, weapons seized
- Govt asks factories to submit monthly production data from 2022 for new IIP series
- NCW orders FIR against man for filming woman co-passenger in train
- ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ set to entertain south audiences as ‘Kiss KissKissik’
- Dubbed films dominate Tollywood early 2025 box office
- Champions Trophy: Spinners pick five wickets as India restrict New Zealand to 251/7
- Nationwide protests erupt in Bangladesh after brutal assault of 8-year-old
Just In
TTD announces Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavams from April 5
TTD chairman BR Naidu has announced that the Sri Lodandarama swamy Brahmotsavams in Kadapa district will take place from April 5 to 15, showcasing a...
TTD chairman BR Naidu has announced that the Sri Lodandarama swamy Brahmotsavams in Kadapa district will take place from April 5 to 15, showcasing a remarkable display of splendour.
The temple has recently undergone a Maha Samprokshan ceremony, performed according to scriptural guidelines. Alongside Naidu, JEO V. Veerabrahmam also participated in this auspicious event. Following the ritualistic golden flower procession, devotees were granted the opportunity to have darshan of the Lord.
In preparation for the festivities, BR Naidu inspected the venue designated for the Lord's wedding. He assured that comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure the celebrations proceed magnificently, in line with directives from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
During the review of the preparations, he confirmed that CM Chandrababu Naidu will present pearl thalambras during the Lord's wedding ceremony, scheduled for April 11.