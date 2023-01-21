TTD appoints Chaganti as Dharmic Advisor

Tirupati: TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) executive committee which met here resolved to appoint renowned spiritual speaker and scholar Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao as the Advisor for TTD Dharmic programmes, said TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy.

Reddy chaired the HDPP EC meeting and also SVBC Board meeting held here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD chairman said that the HDPP resolved to take Dharma Prachara activities in a wide manner to cover remote villages in which interested rural youth will be involved. Bhajan mandalis will be strengthened by providing them required material to conduct devotional cultural programmes like kolatams, bhajans etc. to reinforce Sanatana dharma in villages. It has been decided to conduct Yagas and Homams in more and more places as part of Dharma Pracharam.

As the TTD has been conducting various Parayanams for the past three years for the sake of global devotees, the Committee felt the need of the guidance of a person well versed with Dharmic activities and chose Chagani Koteswara Rao to be the advisor to HDPP.

SVBC BOARD decisions: The SVBC Board decided to take up programmes highlighting the TTD social service activities particularly free medical service through its superspeciality hospitals in Tirupati and also health programmes involving the experts working in TTD hospitals including BIRRD, SVIMS,

Padmavathi Children's Hospital on various aspects of health care and avoiding diseases to lead a health life. The Board resolved to telecast the devotees' Tirumala pilgrimage experiences including local temples, pedestrian routes and facilities being provided by TTD for darshan, accommodation, prasadam etc. in Tirumala and other places and programmes to enhance devotional quotient among the youth.

Akin to Telugu and Tamil SVBC channels, the Kannada and Hindi channels will also have to be popularised among the public by designing and telecasting unique devotional programmes, it was resolved. TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, SVBC Chairman Dr Saikrishna Yachendra, Board members Malleswari, Ramulu, JEO Sada Bhargavi, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, Special Officer (All Projects) and others were present.