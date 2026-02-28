TTD Approves Rs. 5,456 Crore Budget with Development Plans

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Governing Council has approved an annual budget of Rs. 5,456 crore, outlining key expenditure and development initiatives. The budget details the income sources of Srivari, expenditure allocations, and major decisions aimed at enhancing facilities and security.

Srivari’s income, amounting to approximately Rs. 5,456 crore, includes Rs. 1,880 crore from hundi collections, Rs. 1,205 crore from interest, Rs. 650 crore from prasadam sales, Rs. 310 crore from darshan ticket sales, Rs. 135 crore from service ticket sales, and Rs. 175 crore from talanila sales.

Expenditure allocations include Rs. 1,859 crore for employees’ salaries and allowances, Rs. 974 crore for raw material purchases, Rs. 700 crore for fixed deposits, and Rs. 475 crore for engineering works.

The Governing Council also approved several key decisions. These include Rs. 118.8 crore for the development of educational institutions, the launch of the “Srivari Mudupu” scheme, and the construction of a Rs. 120 crore Annaprasada complex. Rules for the Srivani Trust were relaxed to facilitate temple construction, and Rs. 20.8 crore was allocated for building a 108-foot statue of Jambavant in Vontimitta. Plans are underway to build temples in Coimbatore, Guwahati, Belagavi, and Patna.

Additional initiatives include a literacy programme at Vakulamata temple, free laddu prasadam for wedding attendees in Ontimitta, and Rs. 8 crore spent on baggage scanners at Alipiri check post. To promote service personnel, 51 temple servants will be promoted to priests, with Rs. 14 crore allocated for constructing a Venkateswara Swamy temple in Parvathipuram.

Furthermore, Rs. 10 crore has been allocated for establishing a command control centre in Tirupati to monitor security across TTD properties nationwide. Strict actions will be taken against individuals filming reels inappropriately within Tirumala.

With this comprehensive budget, TTD aims to prioritise better facilities for devotees, enhanced security, and various development projects across the region.