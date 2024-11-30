Live
Just In
TTD bans political and hate speeches on the holy hills.
Legal action if violated
Tirumala : In an effort to uphold the serenity and sanctity of Tirumala the abode of lord venkateswara, TTD decided to ban any political speech and also hate speechersby Leders on the holy hills. In the recent times many leaders indulged in political speeches and also hate speeches against their opponents marring the sanctity of Tirumala hills where Govinda Naama Smaranam and devotion’s chantings reverbrates. Many devotees expressed concern on the hate speech and also political speeches by leaders after the dharshan and wanted the TTD to restrian such leaders using tirumala as a platform for political speech and hate speech against the backdrop TTD took a bold step to ban such speeches.
the board also passed a resolution. In a relief here on Saturday TTD said it will implement the ban strictly and if anyone indulging hate or political speech action will be initiated against them.