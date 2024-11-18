TTD Board Makes Path-Breaking Decisions

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) governing board has made several important decisions to improve the management and operations of the Tirumala temple and its facilities.

Ban on Political Discussions in Tirumala

A major decision taken by the TTD board is the ban on political discussions inside the Tirumala temple premises. The TTD wants to ensure that the temple remains focused on spirituality and free from political influence.

No Personal Names for Guest Houses

The TTD has also decided that guest houses in Tirumala will not be allowed to carry personal or political names. This rule is aimed at preserving the traditional and spiritual atmosphere of the temple complex.

Faster Darshan for Devotees

In response to growing concerns about long waiting times, the TTD has announced that devotees with Sarvadarshan tickets will be able to complete their darshan (viewing of the deity) within 2-3 hours. This will help reduce the waiting time and provide a better experience for the pilgrims.

Cancellation of Sharada Peetham Lease

The TTD board has decided to cancel the lease agreement for the Sharada Peetham in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, the TTD intends to take full control of the Sharada Peetham building to manage it directly.

End of Services for Non-Hindu Employees

The TTD has announced that it will end the services of employees belonging to non-Hindu religions who are working in the temple. This decision is aimed at ensuring that temple staff align with the institution's religious and spiritual values.

These decisions are intended to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall experience for devotees.