TTD cancels VIP break darshans on November 4 amid Deepavali Asthanam

The TTD has said that it was cancelling VIP break darshans on November 4 at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and issued a statement to this effect. The Diwali Asthanam worship is scheduled at the temple on November 4. The TTD has given clarity that it won't accept the letters of recommendation on the 3rd of next month for the VIP break‌ appearance. TTD asked the devotees to take note of this and co-operate with them.

On the other hand, it is learned that the TTD enacted new rules for devotees visiting Tirumala for Darshan. Devotees who visit Srivari Darshan from now on must carry a certificate of completion of two doses of the vaccine and a corona negative certificate three days in advance.



The decision was made to control covid. TTD asked the devotees to co-operate in this decision taken by TTD for control of covid. TTD released Rs 300 special admission darshan and sarva darshan tokens last week.