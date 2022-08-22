TTD Chairman visits as Chaturmasya Deeksha concludes

Kakinada: On the completion of 41 days of Chaturmasya Deeksha by Mulamnaya Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam pontiff Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with his family members visited Akondi Lakshmi Smaraka Gosala, Thimmapuram, Kakinada rural on Monday and performed puja in the sacred presence of the Swamigal.

Along with the Chairman and his family, MLAs Kurasala Kannabbau and Dwarampudi Chandraseskhar Reddy, District Collector Kritika Shukla also present and received his blessings. The Chairman elicited information regarding Chartursmasya deeksha and programmes conducted there.

Earlier, several Ministers, MLAs, political leaders, RSS members, High Court Judge, higher officials, doctors, industrialists and others visited the Gosala and had darshan of Swamigal besides performing pujas.

The Swamigal explained in a detailed manner about the Chaturmasya Deeksha and its significance. Chairman thoroughly enquired about the Gosala including the Deeksha.

During the Chaturmasya Deeksha programme, many cultural items besides religious discourses were conducted. The Swamigal was giving discourses to create an intense awareness about Hindu religion and its importance. He was exhorting the devotees to follow the tenets of Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

Many Vedic students from various states have been visiting the Chaturmasya Deeksha programme and are also acquainted with the commentary on Vedas. The Vedic students felt overjoyed by attending these programmes. They are also inspired by the discourses of the Swamigal. The Swamigal also told them that there should be continuous Vedic chanting and advised them to fill the environment with the vibrations of the Vedic chants. He also advised everybody to perform Sandhayvandan.

Pontiff Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal stated that the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham has taken up the responsibility of preserving ancient palm leaves, manuscript texts and old books available in the Godavari region. But there is no adequate protection for preserving them carefully. Swamigal stated that the manuscripts and books should be handed over to the management of Kanchi Peetam and they would carefully preserve them for posterity. He also advised people having such manuscripts, palm leaves, books and other documents to contact Mandhata Subba Rao on 9848524555 and Ganti Chandra Mouli on 8739074339.