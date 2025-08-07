TTD chief inspects SPW Women’s College

Tirupati: TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to complete the pending essential works at SPW Junior Women’s College within the stipulated time. Along with TTD JEO Veerabrahmam and TTD Board Member Bhanuprakash Reddy, he visited the college.

During inspection, the Chairman said that several issues related to students came to his notice and instructed the officials to address the basic needs of students on priority basis. He emphasised that hostel capacity and accommodation facilities for students must be enhanced, and suggested key initiatives like, improvement of medical facilities, installation of solar water heaters for hot water, establishment of an e-learning seminar hall Necessary repairs in the hostel, strengthening physical education facilities and others. He instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on these requirements and formulate an action plan accordingly. Earlier, the Chairman inspected college premises, kitchen, and hostel areas, and later interacted with students and their parents. TTD DEO Venkata Sunilu, Principal Dr C Bhuvaneshwari, SE Manoharam, and other officials were present.