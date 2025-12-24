TTD chief quashes rumours on entry to Tirumala during Vaikuntha Darshan

Tirumala: TTD trust board chairman B R Naidu appealed to the devotees not to believe the false propaganda that ‘no one with tokens will be allowed to enter Tirumala’ which is in circulation on social media regarding the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan to be held at Tirumala from December 30.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Tirumala on Tuesday evening, the chairman strongly condemned the misleading social media messages claiming that devotees without tokens are not allowed to come to Tirumala. He clarified that no one has the authority to ask devotees not to visit Tirumala.

He stated that TTD officials have been making extensive efforts over the past two months to ensure smooth arrangements for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan. Keeping past experiences in view, the State Government has also constituted a sub-committee comprising three ministers to oversee the arrangements.

Considering the heavy influx of devotees, tokens were allotted through the e-Dip system for December 30, 31, and January 1. On these three days, only devotees holding valid tokens will be allowed for darshan.

However, the devotees without tokens can come to Tirumala, but will not be permitted for darshan on the first three days.

The chairman further informed that special arrangements have been made for devotees who could not obtain tokens to have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan through Sarva Darshan queue lines from January 2 to January 8.

All such devotees can avail this opportunity and have darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

To create awareness on this issue, TTD will disseminate information through banners on APSRTC buses, flex banners at important locations in Tirupati, broadcasting services, TTD social media platforms, SVBC, and other media channels.

The chairman urged all devotees to follow TTD guidelines and have darshan of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy with discipline and patience.